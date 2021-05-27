Sergio García will prepare his fight against Fundora in Mexico

The Cantabrian Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO), who will face the American in a World Cup WBC super welterweight eliminator Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs), has started preparing the fight at the highest level.

García will have the opportunity in the United States that he has been looking for for so long, since it will be the co-feature of a great PBC gala for the summer, or on July 31 or August 7, depending on television commitments, surely in Los Angeles .

The former European champion has been preparing for the fight for two weeks, first sparring with right-handers to get the best form and then he will go on to spar with left-handers to adapt to the North American style.

His trainer Victor Iglesias is studying Sebastián Fundora in depth: “He is complicated by his height (1.97 m) and wingspan, but we also discovered his weak points, he is clumsy on his feet.”

To optimally prepare for combat, they have decided to go to Mexico at the beginning of July to train: “I want him to isolate himself and realize that this is the fight of his life. We don’t want him to be confused with everyday problems, that’s why we will go to Mexico for three weeks to spar with fighters from there, and the last week we will go to Los Angeles », Iglesias confirms.

In the team there is a lot of trust, «Sergio is sensational, better than ever, if there is no cold blow in combat, we are going to fight to the death. We are very optimistic.

Good feelings for this very important fight for Spanish boxing.