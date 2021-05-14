Sergio García will play a world tie on 7/17

Sergio García (33-0, 14 KO) will make the jump to the United States. The Cantabrian had to defend the European super welterweight before the official candidate in the next few months (he had to go to France after losing the auction), but a greater opportunity changed his future. He will play a WBC World tie against Sebastián Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KO) on July 17.

The lawsuit means much more than the great opportunity that the Spaniard had been waiting for for a long time, it means a new step in his career. Garcia was a “free agent”, as Victor Iglesias had stated, and would work “fight by fight.” Thus, now they have teamed up with veteran Uruguayan promoter Sampson Lewkowicz. So his career will follow the Yankee way.

Sergio had planned to play the world tie against Erickson Lubin in 2020, but the pandemic prevented him. Now, you will have the same opportunity, but against another opponent. It so happens that in the Stellar match of the evening in which the two champions in the super welterweight will face off: Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño, who will unify the division. We will have to see what happens with the champion who comes out as unified. Fundora, meanwhile, is one of the biggest prospects of the moment. At 23 years old, he has won the undercard for the return of Andy Ruiz with force. Fundora is a complicated fighter because of his size: he is 1.97 meters tall and has a 2.03 meter wingspan. It will be the main drawback for Garcia in that fight.