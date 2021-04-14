Sergio García will not fight in Barcelona, ​​after not reaching an economic agreement

The four-time champion of Europe Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO) finally will not participate in the evening of next Friday, April 23 in Barcelona, ​​since he has not reached an economic agreement with the promoter Matchroom.

The Cantabrian was going to fight eight rounds against the Colombian Joel Julio (39-5, 33 KO), former WBO super welterweight world title challenger, with a high KO percentage

The 36-year-old American was a complicated fighter and the bag offered to the Torrelavega player has not convinced him, especially when it comes to the European super welterweight champion and he deserves higher emoluments.

In the Spanish team they have not been happy with the negotiations so they have chosen not to fight in the fantastic gala that will have two European titles at stake, with the defenses of Sandor Martín and Andoni Gago, and the presence of former European champion Kerman Lejarraga.