Sergio García will have to wait

Sergio García’s World Cup path (33-0, 14 KO) will take a little longer to arrive. The 28-year-old Cantabrian and four-time European super welterweight champion was scheduled to fight on July 17, in the Charlo vs Castaño co-star, in a WBC world tie, but the fight has moved on for almost two months. As reported by different reports in the United States and confirmed by the boxer himself on his Instagram, lThe new date to face Sebastián Fundora (17-0, 12 KO) will be September 5.

The delay delays a little more the landing of the ‘Niño’ to the United States, although it could clarify more the prize that the winner of that fight will have. On July 17, Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño unify the four super welterweight crowns. The idea of ​​the American, favorite, is to move up in the category if he achieves the victory, so the WBC belt would be vacant and the winner of García vs Fundora would know for sure that his next fight will be for the absolute belt. This all is in an idyllic world, then we will have to see what happens. The idea of ​​the green and gold organism is that the winner of García vs Fundora faces the one who wins the Lubin vs Rosario, a lawsuit that is disputed this Saturday in the duels prior to Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios.

With this postponement, Sergio will arrive after a nine-month break (he boxed in December). Fundora, meanwhile, fought last May. ANDhe American is one of the biggest prospects of the moment. At 23 years old, he has won the undercard for the return of Andy Ruiz with force. Fundora is a complicated fighter due to his size: It measures 1.97 meters and has a 2.03 meter wingspan. It will be the main drawback for Garcia in that fight.