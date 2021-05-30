Sergio García will fight for the title in the Schwab Challenge

05/30/2021

On at 05:13 CEST

Efe

The Texan Jordan Spieth continues to be inspired by his game and with a signed card of 66 strokes at the end of the third round of the Schwab Challenge tournament on the PGA Tour, he remained at the top of the classification with a cumulative 195 (-15), one less than his compatriot Jason Kokrak (140, -14).

The Spanish Sergio García remained in third place, but alone, with accumulated 200 strokes (-10) after having had a record of 68 strokes (-2) at the end of the day.

While the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz fell to fourth place with a record of 70 (par) and reached 202 strokes (-8), tied with the Englishman Ian Poulter, who delivered a signed card of 64 (-6), the best of the day, which allowed him to regain 26 positions.

Americans Erik Compton, two-time heart transplant recipient, was tied for sixth at 203 (-7) alongside Brendon Todd and Patton Kizzire.

After making his final drive Saturday in the thick grass on a slope to the right of 18th fairway, Spieth rallied to an approach within ten feet before rolling on the birdie putt that gave him the lead in lonely again on Kokrak at the Colonial Country Club.

The local favorite Spieth had his second consecutive round of 66 (-4) arrives at the decisive day on Sunday with all the options of being able to take the title of the tournament that he already won in 2016 and has been runner-up two other times.

Before Spieth closed the course with a birdie, Kokrak had tied him in the standings with a streak of four birdies over six holes to end the day with a par.

Spieth has a 54-hole lead for a fourth time with the best game on the PGA Tour this season, all in a span of 11 tournaments. That stretch includes his victory at the Valero Texas Open, the first time he had won a tournament since the 2017 British Open.

Garcia, who was 21 when he scored the first of his 11 PGA Tour victories at Colonial 20 years ago, was only in third place after hitting three birdies and one bogey.