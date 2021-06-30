Sergio Garcia vs. Sebastian Fundora, now August 7

Finally, it will be August 7 the date on which the Spanish will meet for the WBC super welterweight world qualifier. Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO) and the North American Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KO).

Although in principle it was going to be in the month of July and then on September 5, the organizers have proposed to the Spanish team the date of August 7 or move it to December, Sergio García deciding on the summer date.

The background match of the gala had fallen and they had as alternatives that Fundora would fight on August 7 with another rival and with Sergio García in December, or spend it all on the summer date, as, in principle, it will be.

The fight will be held at the Minneapolis Armory in the town of Minneapolis (Minnesota), a venue for events and music with capacity for 8,400 people.

Given the Jermell charlo He has already commented on his idea of ​​moving up to middleweight if he unifies the belts by beating Brian Castaño on July 17, the title would be vacant and the winner of García-Fundora would dispute it against Erickson Lubin, who defeated Jeison Rosario.