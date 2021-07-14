Sergio Garcia vs. Fundora, new date change. Now with the Pacquiao vs. Spence

When everything seemed that August 7 was finally the date on which they would meet for the WBC super welterweight world qualifier the Spanish Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO) and the North American Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KO), there has been a new change.

Now the fight will be on August 21 at the gala of the Errol Spence vs. Manny pacquiao at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In principle it was going to be in the month of July, then on September 5, the organizers advanced it to August 7 and now they delay it to August 21. But of course the gala has much more entity, with the great stellar combat between the Filipino and the North American.

Given the Jermell charlo He has already commented on his idea of ​​moving up to middleweight if he unifies the belts by beating Brian Castaño on July 17, the title would be vacant and the winner of García-Fundora would dispute it against Erickson Lubin, who defeated Jeison Rosario.