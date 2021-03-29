Sergio García two strokes from Sterne in Dubai

01/28/2021 at 3:33 PM CET

EFE

With a tour of 64 strokes, eight under par, the South African Richard Sterne stood in front of the Dubai Desert Classic, second stage of the European golf circuit, with an advantage over the American Kurt kitayama and two about Spanish Sergio garcia, who won the tournament three years ago.

Nine birdies and a bogey marked the first round of the 39-year-old Pretoria golfer, who is chasing his 10th professional victory here.

García, number 45 in the world rankings, has good memories of the Dubai Classic because he won it in 2017 and later that same year he won his first “big”, the Augusta Masters.

“It has been a good day, I have felt very comfortable and I have achieved good shots,” said the Spaniard, who achieved six birdies and did not commit a single bogey. For a long time he was the provisional leader of the tournament.

The Spanish representation scratched at a great height on this first day, since Adrian Oraegui is fifth, three strokes behind the leader, and Adri arnaus ninth, to four. Further behind are Pablo Larrazabal, to six, and Nacho Elvira to seven.