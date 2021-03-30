Sergio García tests positive for Covid and will not be able to be in the Augusta Masters

Related news

Sergio garcia will not be able to be in the Golf Masters. The Spanish player has tested positive for Covid-19 and he will not be able to be in one of the most important tournaments of the year, something that the player has lamented through his social networks. Sergio García has been the one who has confirmed his absence with a painful message.

Bad news for one of the best golf players in the history of our country. With all the pain in his heart towards the sport he loves the most, Sergio García has had to say goodbye to this edition of the Augusta Masters, a tournament in which you will not be able to be after having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Valencian has communicated it through his official account of Twitter with two truly heartbreaking messages that give a good example of how hard it will be for him to see one of the most important golf events of the year on television. However, safety comes first.

Sergio García has reported that last Saturday, after returning from HoustonHe felt some symptoms, a cough and a certain itchy throat. Far from remitting, they continued the next day, so the golfer made the decision to undergo Covid-19 tests to see if it was indeed it or if it was simply a simple cold with discomfort.

After 21 years without missing a Major, I will unfortunately miss @themasters this week. The important thing is that my family and I are well. We will return stronger than before and next April we will try to get the second Green Jacket pic.twitter.com/Ukn5XMWnTT – Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) November 9, 2020

Sadly, Sergio García tested positive and is therefore on sick leave until he overcomes the disease. Along with him, his wife also took the tests, however, she tested negative. He did not have the same luck and for this reason he will not be able to be in the next Augusta Masters that will be held from November 12.

The absence of Sergio García in the Augusta Masters will be the first in the great tournaments of the player of Borriol in 21 years, which had conformed a truly admirable streak and that gives great value to what has been Sergio’s successful career on the world circuit and in the golf elite.

However, as the player himself has stated, the first thing now is to look out for his health and for the safety of all. He claims to feel good like his family, but he must remain absent for a few days and keep the relevant quarantine until he overcomes the disease and has tested negative to return to the circuit.

Looking to 2021

The good news is that Sergio García will not have to wait until November next year to try to get his second green jacket, as the 2021 edition of the Augusta Masters will be held in April. This means great news for a player with the ambition and desire to continue winning that Sergio García has, who despite the years does not tire of pursuing and achieving his challenges.

Sergio García at the Augusta Reuters Masters

The Augusta Masters is one of the most special tournaments on the circuit for Sergio García, since he had the honor in 2017 of being able to win and take the mythical green jacket that makes the player who wears it pass to the Olympus history of world golf.

