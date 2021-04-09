Sergio García stays out of the cut in the last breath

Apr 10, 2021 at 12:59 AM CEST

The Augusta Masters reaches the final moment of the weekend, and only Jon Rahm and veteran José María Olazábal will be present until Sunday. Sergio García could not improve the day on Thursday, and was left out by a blow (+4)

After a first day of scoring with an Augusta course that did not allow frills on the greens, both Rahm and Sergio García played it on the second day, with the aim of getting into the final two days where it is saidide the tournament and where everything can happen.

Rahm knew how to hold the guy on the day of the cut although ‘hunting’ the leader, the Englishman Justin Rose, will not be easy, after finishing the second day at par on the field (72) and therefore continues to lead the tournament alone, with 137 strokes.

Rose, leader but less

The English finished leader but less, after surprising newcomer Will Zalatoris and compatriot Brian Harman have come just one hit so everything stays open for the weekend.

Some of the favorites have already started to stick their heads out in the top positions, such as recent Valero Texas Open winner Jordan Spieth, that after a round of 68 hits (-3), he is already fourth, with 139 hits, just two behind the English.

His friend, Justin Thomas, looking for his first jacket, is also stalking Rose, as is a Tony Finau, who has always finished among the first classified, but who does not know the triumph in Augusta.

The defender may not repeat

The defender of the title, Dustin Johnson, surprisingly was left out, after accumulating three almost consecutive bogeys in the last holes, that will not allow him to fight for the second consecutive jacket.

Rahm managed to maintain a regular lap, to end the day at par (144), so his presence at the weekend was guaranteed. More problems had Sergio García, from Castellón, after the +4 on the first day.

Borriol’s came out ready to change the sign of his luck in the tournament, and started in a sensational way, with three birdies in the first five holes. Although he stumbled in the sixth and seventh to add a new birdie in the nine.

In the last nine, things got complicated. Another birdie and bogey, left the Castellón with +3, at the limit of the cut, with two holes to play. Failed at 17, to return to +4 and he desperately needed the birdie on 18 to stay in the coryou, but did not succeed.

Now another tournament with Rahm begins again, opting for everything, although away from Rose. It is still possible.