Sergio García starts the Players as a solo leader

03/11/2021 at 20:54 CET

The Castellón Sergio García was the solo leader of The Players tournament, considered the fifth ‘Big’ of the season, after signing a spectacular return of 65 strokes (-7), which provisionally led him to the front of the tournament.

Borriol’s, signed a card with two ‘eagles’ on holes 9 and 16, four birdies, and a single bogey, for those 65 strokes that give him the first place, in the tournament that takes place in Sawgrass (Florida), home of the PGA Tour players.

For Spanish, It is all a declaration of intentions with that first card, although there is still a lot left and important rivals who are going to challenge him in the PGA Tour tournament. Although his brilliant start could not be followed by any of his rivals in the careful route of Ponte Vedra Beach.

The pursuers, three strokes

The closest in the classification were the English Mathew Fitzpatrick and the Canadian, Corey Conners, who signed a card of 68 strokes (-4). The English Lee Westwood, who arrives in top form after the last week, is fourth, with 69 strokes (-3).

The one who did not start his lap in the best way is the Basque Jon Rahm, who started with three bogeys in the first six holes, although with a lot of lap ahead to regain ground.

The Players distributes no less than $ 15 million in prizes, the best-endowed tournament on the PGA Tour, and a reference for all professionals on the American circuit. Sergio already took the victory in this tournament in 2008 and has always stood out that he disputes it