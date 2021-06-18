Sergio García signs Grande’s best start in two years at the US Open

Sergio Garcia studies a putt on the 5th hole at Torrey Pines. (Jeff Haynes / USGA)

Sergio garcia (PAR) has signed a start of US Open more than remarkable. His even round places him more or less among the top 25 in the tournament, waiting for the first round to be completed tomorrow. The 90-minute fog delay at the start of the tournament was decisive for 36 players to run out of natural light to finish their round. Sergio could have ended up almost in the dark, just as it also happened to Jon rahm (-two), Rory McIlroy (-1) or Dustin Johnson (PAIR). These last two finished almost on the run to save themselves an even worse early morning.

Sergio has managed to get rid of a good weight today. In his last four Grand Prix he had started with very bad Thursdays and that had made him go in tow from the beginning to end up missing the cut. His sequence between the 2020 PGA and this year’s PGA had been 74, 77, 76 and 73 strokes in the first rounds, a too heavy slab that later he could not lift. However, today he has made par, is up and finished with a significant smile of relief with a great birdie on the 18th hole, where he kicked for an eagle at five meters.

Garcia has fought the round with gallantry. It has not been a bed of roses. He has made four birdies and four bogeys and at times it has seemed more like a fight than a round of golf. His game has been good without being brilliant. He has managed to be more or less orderly from tee to green and with the putter he has had more lights than shadows. It is true that he could have gotten some more, but it is no less true that he has converted some very good ones. The key to the return, precisely, has been in three very good consecutive putts on holes 10, 11 and 12. The first was for birdie from four meters, the second for bogey from another four meters and the third for par from slightly more two meters. They are putts that give you air in the middle of the turn and that if you fail them they send you to galleys.

Sergio has managed to survive in that section and has also managed to hit very good shots. At least, he has the pleasure of being able to start tomorrow looking up in the classification and without paying too much attention to the cut. You will be able to play more freely and that is always good news. It does not mean that you have the guaranteed cut, since Torrey Pines has shown today that if you have a bad day you can suffer a lot, but it does make you face the day in a different way. Very important also how solid he has been in general lines from the tee. Finally Sergio starts a Grande with the right foot …

