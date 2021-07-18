Sergio García says goodbye to St. George’s with good feelings: 66 strokes

Sergio garcia has not had his best feelings in the Grand Slams played in recent days (missed cut in Masters and PGA and tied 19th at the US Open), but this Sunday the Castellón said goodbye to his 24th British Open with a return of 66 strokes (-4), for 276 (-4) in the Royal St. George’s from Sandwich (England). It was placed in the top 25.

When it seemed that again he was going to be fighting to pass the cut, Sergio reacted and with laps of 68 and 69 strokes he was in the top 25, although on Saturday things did not work out with his only lap over par, but this Sunday, Again with good playing and weather conditions, he left this links on the south-east coast of England with a card that included five birdies and a bogey.

Be that as it may, Sergio’s feelings in this last ‘big’ 2021 have returned to be good at least on the last day and his goal now is to complete four days under par in a Grand Slam, but above all to achieve on his own merits to get into the European Ryder Cup team, and go as far as possible in the FedEx Cup, Race to Dubai and the world rankings.

Highlight the laps of 65 strokes (-5) for 277 and 278 of the world top 10 Xander Schauffele Y Bryson DeChambeau.