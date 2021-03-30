Sergio García returns to the path of victory on the PGA Tour

Related news

The Spanish Sergio garcia He felt again the excitement and happiness of winning a new title in his brilliant professional career, but this time with a very special value after proclaiming himself champion of the tournament this Sunday Sanderson Farms Championship after making a birdie on the last hole of the course.

“The perfect ending to an incredible week,” declared Garcia after having delivered a 67-stroke card (-5) and adding 269 strokes (-19), one ahead of the American. Peter malnati that achieved 270 hits (-18), which was second.

There ended a little more than a year of title drought for Garcia, a wait that became even longer in a difficult year after he failed to reach the playoffs of the FedEx Cup and dropped out of the world’s top 50 for the first time since 2011.

One last putt with his eyes closed … the winning putt. @TheSergioGarcia is a winner again on the PGA TOUR! A dramatic 72nd hole birdie gives him the victory @Sanderson_Champ. pic.twitter.com/B58zvPs3Pj – PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 4, 2020

But García was always inspired since he arrived at the Country Club of Jackson (Mississippi) and certified it. Garcia hit a 5-stick that just cleared a bunker and putt with which he made an eagle more than a meter inside the green to tie the lead, and won the Sanderson Farms Championship with an 8-iron and holed the ball inches. from the final hole for the golden birdie.

“I outplayed myself on the 18th hole and did what I’ve been doing all week. I trusted myself,” said Garcia, who took home a $ 1,188,000 cash prize. “I aimed to the right side of the fairway and just made a decisive shot – really, really good drive – and it gave me the ability to have an 8 iron on the green instead of a 6 or something like that.”

The victory was Garcia’s first in the PGA Tour since winning the Masters in 2017 with a back-nine rally highlighted by an 8 iron that bounced off the pin at 15 and readied the eagle. He finally beat Briton Justin Rose in a tiebreaker. “This time it was an 8 iron in the 18, and almost the same circumstances occurred, but as it all ended it was a dream come true,” said Garcia, who has had a very tough year.

Garcia has only achieved a top 10 since golf was resumed in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he missed the cut in three of his four tournaments before the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The emotion

The Spanish golfer also learned that his father’s brother, Ángel, died a week ago from the coronavirus. His father lost another brother, Paco, to the virus at the start of the pandemic. García was moved and his voice was cut when he spoke of the death of his uncles. “It has been hard for my father,” Garcia acknowledged. “This triumph is for them.”

Garcia, with his victory, has won at least once worldwide in each of his last 10 years, a streak he shares with Rose. In addition, Garcia won for the eleventh time on the PGA Tour and the thirty-sixth in all the competitions he has participated. The Spanish golfer now ranks 38th in the world rankings.

