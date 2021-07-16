Sergio García returns to enjoy a links signing two under par

This 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the debut of a beardless Sergio garcia –He won the right to play it thanks to his victory the previous year in the individual amateur European Championship in El Prat– in the British open.

It was July 1996 and the links back then, the Royal Lytham & St. Annes, where Seve Ballesteros, who served as godfather of the Castellón all week, had won two of his three Silver Jugs in 1979 and 1988.

Sergio, at 16 years old and the youngest to play an Open in the 20th century, did not make the cut and 11 years later he stroked his first title in Carnoustie, where he lost in the tiebreaker to Padraig Harrington.

Seven years later he was 2nd in the Royal Liverpool at Hoylake only surpassed by a then unbeatable Rory McIlroy. The British Open has always been his favorite ‘major’ but it was in Augusta that Borriol’s man finally won his first Grand Slam in 2017, the Masters.

At 41 years old, and in his 24th British and 92nd ‘big’ – equaling the record of Txema Olazábal-, Sergio this Thursday returned to enjoy in a links signing 68 shots, two under par, in a first day where he combined successes with errors, that is, five birdies and three bogeys, to place himself in the top 20, 4 strokes behind the leader Louis Oosthuizen.

Several were the times that the Castellón fist raised his fist, in one more demonstration that he should never be discarded when it comes to playing a links. He has achieved 10 top 10, and two in the last two editions in Sandwich (2003 and 2011).