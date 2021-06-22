Sergio García resigns from the Olympics to prioritize the Ryder

06/22/2021

Act. At 10:33 CEST

.

Sergio garcia he has given up being one of the Spanish participants in the Tokyo Olympics golf tournament because his “sporting priority at the moment” is the Ryder Cup.

“It has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I love the Olympic Games and for me it is always an honor to represent Spain. However, my sporting priority at the moment is the Ryder Cup,” he explained Garcia this Tuesday in a statement.

The International Golf Federation announced on Monday the list of players qualified for the Tokyo Games, with the Spanish Jon rahm, world number one, and Rafa Cabrera Bello, 140 of the ranking, but no Sergio garcia, which ranks 48th. The Spanish Federation, however, indicated today that the Spanish representatives will be Rahm Y Adri arnaus (147), after the resignation of García and Cabrera-Bello “for personal reasons”

Garcia indicates in his statement that “everyone knows” what the Ryder means to him and that his “number one goal” is to qualify for the next edition, in September this year in the United States, “on his own merits, without having to wait for possible invitations “.

“Representing Spain in the Olympic Games is a pride and an enormous responsibility and requires being one hundred percent in the head in that competition. If he were qualified for the Ryder, he would have played them with absolute security”, adds the Borriol player, from 41 years old and winner of 36 professional tournaments and a ‘major’, the Augusta Masters in 2018.

However, as his participation with the European team in Ryder is not guaranteed, he believes that he would not have played the Games “with the five senses” and prefers “to give the opportunity to another player who can give him the best medal option to” , affirms, “our great Spain”.

The Castellón man admits that due to his age “it gets more and more difficult”, but that he will try to be in the Paris 2024 Games.

“I am convinced that Spain will be represented in the best way and we will fight for the medals in Tokyo. I will be supporting them with all my strength to make this happen,” he says Garcia.

The Ryder Cup will be played by the top nine of the Ryder points classification as of September 12 (Jon rahm is now the first) and three more to be chosen by the captain, Padraig Harrington.

Cabrera-Bello is now 16th in the Ryder rankings and Sergio garcia, seventeenth.