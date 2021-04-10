Sergio García regrets not making the cut in the Masters

The Castellón golfer Sergio garcia, who fell just one stroke away from making the cut so he could continue competing through the weekend of his twenty-second Augusta Masters, regretted being left out of the tournament.

“There have been many shots that were good shots and ended up in bad places. It is a pity. Today the truth is that I played at a very good level and to do two or three under par, “he said. Garcia, winner of the green jacket in 2017, who hasn’t made the cut since.

“If the putts you throw good don’t want to come in and the little bit of luck you need here and there goes the other way around, this field is very punishing. Unfortunately, he has punished us, ”said the Castellón, who arrived at Augusta in 40th place in the world ranking.

“Today I hit him as I have been hitting him in recent months and doing things very well. With the putt this week it was all tie and skimming. This is the most positive of the week ”, he commented Sergio garcia, which had been lost the previous edition delayed to November 2020, after testing positive for coronavirus.

“It annoys me a lot because I feel that I have not played to play the cut, but it is what fate wanted. Unfortunately, Seve hasn’t been able to help me much, ”he said. Garcia in relation to the deceased Severiano Ballesteros, winner of two Masters, who would have had his birthday today.