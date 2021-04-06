Sergio García, ready to enjoy Augusta

The Castellón golfer Sergio garcia, champion in 2017, returns this week to Augusta, after not being able to participate in the November Masters, feeling lucky and willing to return to enjoy his twenty-second participation in the first major of the year.

“It was a shame not to be here in November,” said Garcia, who could not participate in the postponed 84th edition of the Masters because he tested positive for the coronavirus. “Things happen because they have to happen and you have to accept it,” added the winner of the green jacket in 2017.

“The field is being played very differently from how it was played in November and there is little to do,” García said after his second round of practice together with two-time champion José María Olázabal.

After a long year of suspensions and postponements sporting events as a result of the pandemic, the Augusta Masters returns to its usual April date and prepared to defend against the best golfers in the world with its undulating greens and the firmness of its narrow fairways.

“The year you can’t come, you realize that it is a very special place and, although there are times that it doesn’t work out well, it’s always worth being here,” said Sergio García, from a tournament in which he hasn’t made the cut six times, twice in his last two starts, and he has finished in the top ten four times.

As has happened with other winners of the green jacket, for Garcia, the historic Augusta National tour holds the memory of difficult times and great celebrations with family and friends, whose absence he will notice this week.

Until a few weeks ago, he had not seen his parents for more than a year. “These are things that had never happened to me in my life,” said the Borriol golfer, who made his debut at the Masters in 1999 in the company of his father, Victor, as a caddy.

“Everyone has suffered a lot and you have to take it in the best possible way,” said Sergio García, happy to play golf, “which is what he” likes “the most. “You see little by little that the work you are doing is paying off and you feel a little more comfortable and do things a little better. This way it is easier to enjoy ”, added the number 40 of the world ranking.

Sergio García is part of a trio of Spanish golfers at Augusta National, along with veteran José María Olázabal, winner of the 1994 and 1999 editions, and Jon Rahm, number 3 in the world ranking, who has just seen his first son Kepa.