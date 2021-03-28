Sergio García, one blow from the leader in Florida

02/26/2021

EFE

The American Webb Simpson and the English Matthews Fitzpatrick shared the provisional leadership of the tournament on Thursday WGC-Workday Championship, from the PGA Tour, by completing the first round with a signed card of 66 strokes (-6).

Simpson was dominant and confident throughout the course of the Concession Golf Club course in Bradenton, Florida, where the PGA Tour season arrived after completing the first phase in California and Arizona, making seven birdies and committing only one bogey, the he did on par 4 of hole five when his putting from the green was not good.

While Fitzpatrick, who is having a great start to the season, was perfect, posting six birdies, including his last one on the 18th hole.

The Spaniard Sergio García along with Americans Brooks Koepa, Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner shared third place with one more hit in their respective runs by delivering signed cards of 67 (-5).

Garcia had the opportunity to have shared first place had he not bogeyed on par 4 of the last hole of the course by not hitting the putt.

The Spanish player finished the tour with eight birdies, the one who achieved the most on the day, but his three bogeys cost him not to enjoy the lead.

While his compatriot, Jon Rahm, second in the world classification, had the opportunity to have finished leader after he made a birdie on the 17th hole, but in the last committed a bogey that left him with 68 hits (-4) and shared seventh place with five other players.

The Colombian Sebastián Muñoz and the Chilean Joaquín Niemann also had a good performance when delivering both signed cards of 69 strokes (-3) that keeps them in an excellent position to be in the weekend’s competition.

Muñoz finished the tour with five birdies and two bogeys, who made consecutive holes 4 and 6, while Nieman had a brilliant first half with five birdies, but in the second he committed three bogeys and added one more birdie, on par 4 of the 12th hole.

Worse was the Mexicans Abraham Ancer who delivered a signed card of 71 (-1) and Carlos Ortiz (73, +1), while the Spanish Rafael Cabrera continued his level of play without better since the new season began and finished the day with a record of 74 hits (+2).