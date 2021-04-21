Sergio García lost the auction to Dylan Charrat

The four-time champion of Europe Sergio garcia must travel to France to face Dylan charrat, in official defense of his continental super welterweight title.

The French team Ringstar Promotions has won the auction with 77,777 euros, which represents 60% of the stock market for the Spanish, 46,666 euros.

It seems that there is great interest in the Charrat team to contest the title, so an exciting fight between the undefeated Cantabrian is approaching Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO) and his also unbeaten rival Dylan charrat (20-0-1, 6 KO).

We will have to wait for the date and place indicated by the French team.