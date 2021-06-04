Sergio García in front, Acosta twentieth, Fenati and Binder falls and with an audience!

06/04/2021

EFE

The Spanish Sergio Garcia Dols (Gasgas) took the lead in the classification of the first free practice sessions for the Moto3 Grand Prix of Catalonia at the Barcelona circuit, in Montmeló, in a session in which the world leader Pedro Acosta (KTM) was twentieth, and the Italian went to the ground Roman Fenati (Husqvarna) and the South African Darryn binder (Honda), all of this witnessed by the public in the stands!

Up to 24,000 fans will be able to follow the training sessions and races of the MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalonia with a maximum of 3,000 in each of the eight sectors that make up the Barcelona circuit.

Sergio garcia He set the best lap of the session on his penultimate lap of the track, with a time of 1: 48.467, which is the new benchmark time for the category as the circuit layout is new as curve ten of the track has been modified.

With Garcia as a reference, after its wake the also Spanish Izan Guevara (Gasgas), teammate, with the Czech Filip salac (Honda) in third position, just under four tenths of a second behind.

Meanwhile, the world leader, Pedro Acosta, had to settle for an initial twentieth place more than a second and a half from the record of Sergio garcia and with a long way to go to get closer to the top positions.

The Italian Roman Fenati, who suffered a fall during the session, was not too affected by it and was able to finish in sixth position around six tenths of a second behind the leader’s time, not the South African Darryn binder, which also had a mishap and was relegated to 26th position.