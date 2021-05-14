Sergio García, for a world elimination against Fundora

As you have learned ESPABOX, the current European super welterweight champion, the Cantabrian Sergio garcia (33-0, 14 KO) will face the American in a World Cup WBC super welterweight tie Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KO).

Garcia would have the opportunity in the United States that he has been looking for for so long, as it would be the co-feature of a big PBC gala for the summer, probably the John Riel Casimero-Guillermo Rigondeaux on August 14.

Thus, he would possibly have to renounce his continental title, which he was going to defend in the near future in France against Dylan Charrat, an official candidate.

In the next few hours the definitive terms of the news could be confirmed