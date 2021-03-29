Sergio García finishes sixth in Dubai with victory for Englishman Paul Casey

01/31/2021 at 4:33 PM CET

Briton Paul Casey kept his closest rivals at bay, covered the last round with 70 strokes (two under par) and sentenced victory in his favor with a total of 271 impacts, four less than the South African Brandon Stone, to win the Dubai Desert Classic, a European Golf Tour tournament, where he has already held 15 titles.

English has an excellent track record in the United Arab Emirates, with victories in Abu Dhabi in 2007 and 2009, and now succeeding at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.

The difference was cut back on the final holes, but the 43-year-old was never in danger, and achieved a win that brings him back to the top 20 of the world golf rankings.

Approaching the Ryder Cup

Casey had commented this week his desire to participate for the fifth time in the Ryder Cup in September, and this victory allows him to match captains Thomas Bjørn and Padraig Harrington in terms of victories on the European Tour.

The triumph it also allows him to beat the count of three-time Race to Dubai champion, Rory McIlroy, and makes English players wear already 350 victories on the European Tour.“It’s very, very special,” said an excited Casey coming off the 18th green. “It’s an incredible list (of winners). It’s great, I’ve worked so hard,” he said. “I feel that I have recovered my youth, I say it sincerely,” he said, referring to his 43 years.

Kept control

Casey had finished leading on the third day with a formidable 64-stroke card. This Sunday he achieved five “birdies” but He marred the day with three “bogeys”, which were nonetheless enough to sign up for the tournament.

Stone made par for the course, with four “bogeys” and four other “birdies” to finish second (275), with a stroke of advantage over the Scotsman Robert Macintyre.

The best Spanish was the Castellón Sergio García, with 279 strokes, eight behind the winner, tied with two other players for sixth position.

García, as in the second day, repeated 73 blows, one over par. Adri Arnaus finished with 280, Rafa Cabrera Bello, with 285, Nacho Elvira, with 289, as well as Pablo Larrazabal and Adrián Otaegui. Below, with 295, Miguel Angel Jiménez finished