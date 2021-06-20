Sergio García finishes in Torrey Pines with a good taste in his mouth (68 strokes)

Sergio garcia was able to compensate on the last day of US Open on Torrey pines finally signing a card under par of 68 strokes (-3) that left a good taste in the mouth of the Castellón. With six birdies and three bogeys on his card, he slipped into the provisional top 30 with 286 shots, two over par.

The one from Borriol shared a game with his friend Rafa cabrera, but the canary did not have his day either and with 74 strokes (+3) for 292 (+8), he finished just inside the top 50. Just as Sergio has gone from less to more in this third Grand Slam of the year, Rafa has Everything has been the opposite and in the first nine holes of this Sunday, the Maspalomas player signed five bogeys (six in total), dropping a lot in the classification. Then he made three birdies,

Worse finished the champion of the PGA’2021 Phil Mickelson, 75 strokes and 295 in total, in position 62 with this +11 nothing expected by the six-time runner-up at the US Open.

Outstanding results in this last day were the 67 strokes of Patrick Reed for 286 (+2) and 68 from Hideki Matsuyama, the champion of the last Masters, for 287 (+3).