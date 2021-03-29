Sergio García enters the fight for the title in Dubai

01/30/2021 at 4:38 PM CET

Sport.es

The English Paul Casey, with a return of 64 strokes (8 under par), which is the best card of the tournament, It is with a total of 201 (-15) the new leader of the Dubai Desert Classic, of the European Golf Circuit, after a third day that sees the Spanish Sergio García enter the fight for the final victory, to place himself in fourth position, to five impacts.

Casey, 43 years old and who in April 2009 became third in the world rankings, already with 14 victories on the European Tour (the last one on September 8, 2019), he embroidered it on his third tour. In addition, he put the icing on the last hole, where he ended up with an ‘eagle’ that took him to the lead alone. Before, he had made six birdies.

A blow from Casey is the Scotsman Rober MacIntyre, who maintains the second place by presenting this Saturday a card with 67 (-5) that had everything: an ‘eagle’, six ‘birdies’, a’ bogey ‘and a’ double bogey ‘.

Detry falls from first place

Bad route by Belgian Thomas Detry, who started the day as leader and, despite a good start (‘birdie’ on hole 2), he was sinking from 8, where he added the first of the two ‘double bogey’ of his third card, to conclude with a 74 that leaves him seven from the head.

Notable performance of the Spanish Sergio García and Rafa Cabrera Bello, with 67 (-5) and 66 (-6) strokes respectively. Borriol’s, with an ‘eagle’ (hole 17), four ‘birdies’ and a ‘bogey’, despite his five strokes behind Casey, enters the fight for the final triumph in a tournament that he already won in 2017.

Rafa Cabrera Bello ascends to the seventeenth position, to nine blows of the head, after a third card without any failure and with four ‘bidies’ and an ‘eagle’ in 13, a par five that this Saturday saw four other players finish him in three.

On the other hand, ‘puncture’ by Adri Arnaus, who started in the high zone but paid a bad start, with three ‘bogeys’ in the first five holes. In the end he went to 74 shots (+2), which relegates him toto twenty-second place, with a total of 211