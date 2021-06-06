Sergio García Dols triumphs in a crazy and bumpy race

06/06/2021 at 12:43 CEST

Adrià Leon

Triumph of Sergio Garcia Dols -only by 15 thousandths- ahead of Jeremy Alcoba and Deniz Oncu at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit. Jaume Masià finished fourth, after losing a place for stepping on the green in the last lap. Overtaking, slipping and incidents in the front group -especially of the last bars- they were the final mix of an uncontrollable race.

The test of the small category at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit would certainly begin with a rough ride. Ricardo Rossi, commanding the group in the Warm Up Lap, he lost the front end at Turn 6 to crash and knock out the battle without even reaching the starting grid.

Tried to come out strong Gabri Rodrigo, which passed first after completing the first lap, although it was of little use to him with the slipstream of his rivals on the finish line. Gabri was relieved by Izán Guevara, very active during the first laps, Sergio García and John McPhee. The group remained strong during the first bars, making the cut after Daniel Holgado (19th), although Koffler’s replacement ended up lagging behind the second group. Pedro Acosta It didn’t make a great start, but it didn’t take more than two laps to latch onto the main gear, prowling the point zone from the start.

There was no threat of breaking the race until John McPhee he was thrown from his Honda at the exit of Turn 2. The Briton, who had taken the lead over the finish line, lost control of his motorcycle, that stayed in the middle of the track, causing the fall of Andrea Migno and Tatsuki Suzuki, two men who promised to be important in the last turns. After the incident, the group was reduced from 18 to 15 drivers but it was only a matter of two laps to compact it again. From behind, the chasing group would be made up of the rest of the pilots less Matsuyama, which was losing rope with the passage of the laps. For its part, Adrian Fernandez ‘Pitito’ was retiring after having mechanical problems with his KTM.

The lead was not clear and overtaking overlapped each lap, especially with the slip-ups at the finish line. The leader of the World Cup, Pedro Acosta, got to lead a couple of random laps, but he was beaten every time before reaching turn 1. The same happened to Gabriel Rodrigo, who had no options to pull hard to separate the front group.

The last laps were a real game of strategies. Nobody wanted to pull the group and enter the straight first. In fact, it happened even more blatant at the entrance of the last turn, where Alcoba, leader at the time, He turned around in the stadium area to cut gas and stand further back, but they all cut off and entered – apart from very slowly – one on top of the other at Turn 15 to face the last 5 kilometers of the race.

The last lap was chaos. Ayumi Sasaki, Dennis Foggia and Xavi Artigas went to the ground at Turn 8 in an incident that could have caused more serious problems for the Japanese. The multiple crash caused the red flag to fly over the Granollers track, but it did not influence the final classification. He also lost control of his motorcycle Izan Guevara. Fenati, meanwhile, had to cut to avoid the fallen and lost all option to enter with the leading group, so the championship leader, Pedro Acosta, took a slice entering seventh at the finish line. Bad luck for the dominator of the whole weekend, Gabriel Rodrigo, which was not able to generate that superiority shown during the previous sessions.