Sergio García does not have a good ‘moving day’ with a 73-stroke return

It was not a ‘moving day’ to use for the Castellón Sergio garcia in his 24th British Open and 92nd Grand Slam since debuting in the majors at Royal Lytham, in the 1996 Open. Lap of 73 on the third day, three over par, for 210 in total, par, and classified above 40th place.

And that Sergio started his third round in the Royal St. George’s as you have to do when you want to row as much as possible on a Saturday day: birdie on hole 1, which was a mirage because on the next hole he scored a double bogey-6 with three putts and missing the second from a very short distance.

There the story of the ‘Movement Day’ ended – the sun shone, little wind and the flags were more complicated – for Borriol’s, which was alternating birdies with bogeys, a roller coaster, to finally add the aforementioned double bogey, four bogeys and three birdies.

Therefore, one more year will remain as the best result in a British for the champion of the Augusta Masters in 2017 the runners-up of 2007 in Carnoustie and 2014 in Hoylake. There are still 18 holes to play for the Spaniard but it seems impossible to us that this Sunday he will rise to second place in the table.