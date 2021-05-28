Sergio Garcia and Jordan Spieth share the lead at Forth Worth’s Charles Schwab

The Spanish Sergio garcia and the american Jordan sppieth, with a 63-stroke scorecard (-7), share the lead after the first day of the Charles Schwab Challenge, North American PGA Tour tournament held at the Colonial Club in Forth Worth (Texas).

Both are two strokes clear of the Americans Erik Compton Y Jason kokrak, who share the second place with 65 (-5), while the veteran Phil Mickelson, who at age 50 last Sunday became the oldest golfer to win a Grand Slam tournament in the PGA Championship, handed over a score of 73, three over par for the course, and is tied for 87th place with other golfers, including the Spanish Rafa Cabrera.

MickelsonA champion of this tournament in 2000 and 2008, he missed nine of 14 fairways, some with irons off the tee, and had few options on the green in a difficult starting round that followed an emotionally draining days. Better was the defending champion of the tournament, the American Daniel berger, who registered 68 strokes (-2) to share the 14th place.

Sergio garcia, who already won this tournament in the 2001 edition when he won his first PGA Tour title of the 11 that he has in his record, had a perfect round with an eagle, the one achieved on par 5 of the eleventh hole, and five birdies.

The Castellón could have gotten another birdie on the last hole when he made a shot from less than five meters and the ball crossed the edge of the glass, but did not land in the hole.

But the Spanish golfer had already shone with the eagle he achieved on hole 11 by successfully exiting the bunker next to the green from 567 meters on the longest hole on the course and equaling the 63 strokes he achieved when he achieved his first victory in the PGA Tour 20 years ago, at 21.

“It was a gusty windy day, so it wasn’t easy to hit some of the shots,” he said. Garcia. “There were some difficult holes, but I was able to make very good shots and a couple of birdies when I needed them,” he added.

Spieth, who has also won this tournament, also had a perfect day with seven birdies without the wind preventing him from playing his best game as happened to Sergio garcia.

Americans Jason kokrak Y Eric Compton shared third place with a record of 64 strokes (-6), while their compatriot Kramer hickok Y Brandt snedeker next to the Canadian Adam Hadwin tied for fifth,

Compton, 41, who had twice heart surgery and received an invitation to play the tournament from the sponsor, completed a round without bogeys after two birdies on the first two holes in his second outing on the PGA Tour this year after the Honda Classic, did not make the cut.

Classification 1st day (par 70)

1. Sergio Garcia (ESP) -7 (63)

. Jordan Spieth (USA) -7 (63)

3. Erik Compton (USA) -5 (65)

. Jason Kokrak (USA) -5 (65)

5. Adam Hadwin (CAN) -4 (66)

. Kramer Hickok (USA) -4 (66)

. Brandt Snedeker (USA) -4 (66)

8. Talor Gooch (USA) -3 (67)

. Byeong Hun An (KOR) -3 (67)

. Patton Kizzire (USA) -3 (67)

. Juan Sebastian Muñoz (COL) -3 (67)

. Robert Streb (USA) -3 (67)

. Cameron Tringale (USA) -3 (67)

…

14. Patrick Reed (USA) -2 (68)

. Justin Rose (ING) -2 (68)

24. Collin Morikawa (USA) -1 (69)

69. Justin Thomas (USA) 2 (72)

87. Phil Mickelson (USA) 3 (73)

. Rafa Cabrera (ESP) 3 (73)