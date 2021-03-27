Sergio García and Jon Rahm, to the quarterfinals of the World Match-Play

03/27/2021

On at 18:33 CET

The Castellón Sergio García and the Basque Jon Rahm, the two highest ranked Spanish players in the world ranking, They qualified for the quarterfinals of the World Match Play, which is being played in Austin, Texas (United States).

The first of the two Spaniards to win the place for the quarterfinals was Sergio García, who beat Canadian Mackenzie Hughes by 2/1, in a duel that the Spanish controlled and that he could only finish on the 17th hole.

His rival this afternoon, in search of a place in the semifinals, will be the Frenchman Víctor Pérez, who beat the Scotsman Robert McIntyre in the quarterfinals, by a conclusive 5/4. It will be a duel between Europeans in search of the ticket for the semifinals.

Duel between friends

“Victor, I consider him a friend & rdquor ;, said Sergio, prior to the duel. “He is a great player, with a lot of potential and we have played some training laps together.. It’s sure to be a very nice quarter-final match, & rdquor; he said.

In the quarterfinals, Tommy Flletwood will also face Billy Horschel. The Englishman beat South African Dylan Fritelli (4/3) while Horschel over Kevin Streelman (3/1).

On the other side of the painting, the parties were much more even. Rahm ended up winning with an eagle, the South African Erik Van Rooyen (3/2), although he had to fight his return, without being able to open too much hole. Despite this, he took the victory in that magnificent final on the 16th hole.

Rahm will face the American, Scottie Scheffler, who had defeated in the round of 32, the Englishman Ian Poulter, by a resounding 5/4. Sergio García will start at 6:50 p.m. Spanish time, while Jon Rahm will start at 7:05 p.m., where the quarters will be decided.

This Sunday, the semifinals and the final will be played, where there could be a duel between Spaniards.