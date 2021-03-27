Sergio García and Jon Rahm, eliminated from the World Match Play

03/27/2021 at 23:21 CET

The World Golf Match Play, which takes place in Austin (Texas), was left without Spanish representation in the semifinals of the tournament this Saturday after the two Spaniards who reached the quarterfinals in the morning Sergio García and Jon Rahm, lost their afternoon duels, to be eliminated at the doors of the semifinals.

The first to fall was the Castellón Sergio García, who after reaching the quarterfinals in the morning after defeating Erik Van Royen with some comfort (3/2), did not do so well in the afternoon session, where a place was played in the semifinals.

Sergio, with a more erratic game, was practically in tow all his return against the French, who controlled the duel from the sixth hole without letting the man from Castellón react, to finish giving up the match at hole 15, by 4/3.

Rahm, no choice

Nor could Jon Rahm get into the semifinals, who yielded in his quarterfinal match, against North American Scottie Scheffler, by 3/1. Barrika’s was toin tow, practically from the first hole, and was unable to embarrass his rival.

In the other heats, Billy Horschel edged Tommy Fleetwood on the 19th hole, while Matt Kuchar beat his countryman, Brian Harman, 2/1.