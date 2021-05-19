Sergio García abandons the European title. Kerman Lejarraga, waiting

Manuel Valero

The Cantabrian Sergio garcia has vacated the European super welterweight title, which he held since he defeated Maxime Beaussire in September 2018. The Torrelavega fighter’s career has been a rollercoaster in recent months, without having had a fight so far 2021. The four-time European champion received an offer to box at Matchroom’s evening in Barcelona on April 23, which he declined after his team considered that conditions were not adequate.

After postponing his confrontation with García for months, a new auction resulted in García having to travel to France to expose his crown to the local Dylan charrat. In between, the Cantabrian signed an agreement with the Basque promoter MGZ Promotions. As ESPABOX advanced last Friday, “El Niño” will debut this summer in the United States, facing the tall Sebastián Fundora in a World Cup tie.

The EBU will designate a new co-candidate who will box with Charrat for the belt that Torrelavega has abandoned. Another of the mainstays of Spanish boxing and friend of the former European champion, Kerman Lejarraga, enters the scene as a possible rival of the French. “Morga’s Revolver” ranks third on the European charts, ahead of Liam Smith, who recently lost in Russia controversy, and Jack Culcay. Should the British and the German choose other options, Lejarraga would have the chance to fight for the European super welterweight title, having been champion in the welterweight.

The Biscayan defeated Jez Smith in the evening organized by Eddie Hearn in Barcelona, ​​leaving the door open for a rematch for the British promoter. Smith has publicly insisted that there be a second half, although now it is Lejarraga’s team that has the last word.