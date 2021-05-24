Sergio Fernández, official candidate for the national super welterweight title

The Asturian Sergio Fernandez (10-1-1, 3 KO), two-time Spanish middleweight champion, has been appointed by the Professional Boxing Committee as the official candidate for the Spanish super welterweight title owned by the Galician fighter Jose Gregorio Suero (7-0-1, 3 KO).

Suero won the title last March beating Navarrese David Soria by KO in the third round.

Sergio Fernández was proclaimed champion of Spain of the middleweight defeating José Miguel Fandiño and retained him against the Catalan Javier García Roche, defeating both on points. He then decided to downgrade to super welterweight.

José Gregorio Suero may make a voluntary defense before the mandatory one with Fernández.