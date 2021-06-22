Sergio Fernández, César Córdoba and Alberto Tapia will box in Oviedo

Press release

We can finally announce what will be the main fight of the boxing evening that will take place on Friday, July 9 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Oviedo. The Asturian Sergio Fernandez He will face the Argentine at a distance of 10 rounds Tomás Andrés Reynoso. It is a demanding international fight that will force the Asturian boxer to give his best version to return to the first scene of national boxing.

“El Kaiser”, two-time Spanish middleweight champion and official contender for the super welterweight title, saw his boxing rise cut short after being defeated in November 2019 by José Miguel Fandiño. Last December he returned to the path of victory after beating Panamanian Jeffrey Rosales in a tight way. Now he must win and convince in front of his audience before an experienced and talented fighter like the Argentine Reynoso.

Tomás Andrés Reynoso, who is nicknamed “La Cobra”, a native of Buenos Aires, is a good boxing fighter with a great amateur career in his home country and as a professional he has 21 fights, with 13 wins and 1 draw. His most notable success has been the WBC middleweight Latin belt. The fight against Sergio is undoubtedly a great opportunity for the South American athlete who will want to take advantage of his visit to the capital of the Principality.

The participation of local Alberto Tapia and former Spanish cruiserweight champion César Córdoba is also confirmed.

We remind you that the capacity of the evening is limited due to the restrictions of the pandemic. You can get your tickets at the Kontact Sport Gym in Oviedo or at the Gijón Sports Center.