Sergio Escudero says goodbye tomorrow after six years at Sevilla

06/16/2021 at 11:21 AM CEST

The left side Sergio Escudero He will say goodbye to Sevilla tomorrow in a ceremony at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán that will be the epilogue to six years in which he has played a total of 176 official matches and won two Europa League titles.

The Valladolid defender landed in Nervión in the summer of 2015 from Getafe and in his first season, despite suffering an untimely injury, he added 28 games, one of them the final against Liverpool in which Sevilla won their fifth Europa League title. .

His best numbers were added to the following two seasons, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018, in which he played 37 and 43 games, respectively; while in the next two exercises he added 31 and 21.

Sergio Escudero, who in 2020-2021 played fourteen official matches, has been captain of Sevilla for four seasons and has added 176 official matches in which he has scored seven goals and given thirteen assists.

The left-back has worked under the orders of up to eight technicians, the last of them Julen lopetegui, which led him to the Spanish national team in 2016.