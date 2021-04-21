Sergio Dipp surrenders to Chicharito Hernández’s ‘animal’ and they blow him up

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He made a triumphant debut in his second season with the LA Galaxy of MLS, scoring a double in the victory over Inter Miami, a performance that earned him recognition as the player of the day in the North American league, in addition to the accolades. from the journalist of ESPN, Sergio Dipp.

Dipp, one of Hernández’s old friends in the media, boasted his celebrations for Chicharito’s performance in last weekend’s game, assuring that ‘the animal’ was back.

GIVE UP. The competition animal is back !! ”, was the post of the ESPN communicator.

Wearing the new LA Galaxy jersey with which they debuted this season, which was personalized with Chicharito’s last name and number, Dipp showed off his effusive celebration, which was condemned by his followers.

“The monthly check that seems to be passing you is good”

Nomas for two goals that wey scored first that is consistent And then you talk wey we are still missing the league just begins

“You had been late … as a” cover “number of Chicharo it took a long time Sergio

Why the desire to defend Javier Hernandez so much? Separate your friendship with your journalist profile

