Sergio “Checo” Pérez’s wife and children celebrate the runner’s triumph and make their fans fall in love



Sergio “Checo” Pérez’s wife, Carolina Martínez, celebrates with her children the Mexican’s triumph in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Photo: Mark Thompson. / .

The Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez, crossed the goal of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and with this he becomes a creditor of the title of first place in his second Formula 1 race. His wife Carolina Martínez and their children, Sergio Pérez Jr. and Carlota, celebrated it big time from home and the sportsman’s fans fell in love.

With the television screen in the background and the children visibly happy, the family of the man who just gave great joy to Mexico was not absent before the triumph of Sergio “Checo” Pérez despite the distance. Quite the contrary caused emotional sensations among all those who were, like them, glued to their television screens: “Dad was first,” shared Carolina in a story of Instagram.

Sergio’s wife “Chesco Pérez” She is the number 1 fan of the runner. He was born in Guadalajara. Since she began her relationship with Pérez, she has become a fashion icon and magazines do not stop reviewing every outfit that the beautiful Mexican wears.

Shortly after starting dating, Carolina and Sergio got engaged and married in June 2018. Fruit of their love they were born in 2017 Sergio Pérez Jr and Carlota who was born two years after his little brother. The four are inseparable and have become one of the favorite and especially most beloved families in Mexico.

As to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix race, “Checo” Pérez was very lucky when Max Verstappen crashed into one of the retaining walls when he lost control of his car. This happened just two laps from finishing and the incident took the Mexican out of the race, making him the winner.

As for the boot, Hamilton also had problems in a corner and left the way free “Checo”: “I am very happy it has been a real madness” and described his triumph like: “… A moral boost both for him and for his team”.