The Warriors of the Santos Laguna, just commemorated last May 31, the fifth anniversary of obtaining their fifth championship in the Liga MX, when they defeated the Gallos del Querétaro to proclaim themselves monarchs of the Clausura 2015 tournament.





Protagonist

In what was the first Santista title, playing away from home, the youth squad Sergio Ceballos had a leading role, since he appeared to give tranquility to the Albiverde team, when the Roosters were ready to take the crown from them. Santos won the first leg with a forceful score of 5 to 0, after a dream night of Javier “Chuletita” Orozco scoring 4 goals, but in the return match, held at the Corregidora stadium, the Queretaros scored 3 goals in the first time, which inspired them to seek a heroic comeback, before Warriors who looked disoriented.

After they scored for Querétaro, Mario Osuna, Yasser Corona and Ángel Sepúlveda, the miracle smell spread on the Gallos court, but the Warriors coach, Pedro Caixinha, made a substitution that largely marked the course of the party. Before finishing the first half, the Portuguese strategist decided to remove Orozco, who was the figure to follow in the Albiverde offensive, to enter Sergio Ceballos Hernández, containment midfielder, trained in the basic Santista forces.

The entry of the young Albiverde helped calm Queretaro’s spirits, Santos looked more orderly and he did not have much trouble in the second half, managing to lift the champion trophy in the end and frustrating the Gallos’ dream of obtaining his first title. Exclusively, Sergio Ceballos discussed with . his memories of that great final, in which he had an important weight to tip the scales towards the Albiverde side during the second leg, in what has been his greatest achievement as an athlete .





An omen

“I remember many things, to start with, that year my wife got pregnant and I told Néstor Calderón, who is now my compadre, he told me that we were going to be champions, it was like date ten and the team was out of that moment the league. Magically, I don’t know, from there we had a match against Morelia and we didn’t lose any more, on the contrary, we added at home and away until we were given the qualification. It is a title that I remember very fondly, “said Sergio , who participated in 5 games during that group of Clausura 2015.

The midfielder recalled that the Warriors were only minutes away from being out of the race, but a result of the Tigers in Toluca favored “rebounding” to the lagoons, who took that momentum to convince themselves that the title was within their reach, based on the quality of their squad: “despite entering eighth place, the group was very anxious, very happy because we had proposed to close in a good way to get the pass to the league, unfortunately the last game escaped us There were possibilities to qualify on our own and we passed “on the belly”, but when we advanced to the group the team was very anxious, very happy, we knew that we had become a very strong team and that we had the possibility of seeking the championship “.

Questioned about his performance in the second leg of the final, “Ceballitos” assured that he did not realize the importance of his income, until the meeting ended: “the truth is that at that time I did not realize, simply I was very focused, very involved in the game, I knew that the team was having a bad time. At that moment, Pedro spoke to me, gave me two or three indications and to date I remember that he was so focused and worried about what was happening, at that time I just wanted to go in, help my teammates. I didn’t realize what I had done, I knew I had played a good game, but I didn’t realize the magnitude of my entrance in that game, until it ended And the people, my teammates, the coaching staff began to recognize it and that’s when I realized that I had a good performance in that game, “he said.





Enter the court

Pedro Caixinha gave him specific instructions and although the adrenaline was at its peak on the field in Queretaro, Ceballos managed to apply himself in the best way to help the La Laguna team: “I remember that he gave me several instructions, to help Molina, the” Octopus ” In midfield, that he started to try to have the ball, that he helped on the defensive side, is what little I remember, because he was too focused on what the team was experiencing in that game. Also, he was young, he was 19 or 20 years and also seeing what was happening made me a little scared and at the moment Pedro spoke to me so that he could help the team, at first I felt a little scared, but it is also what we all want, the playing soccer, so I saw it as the perfect opportunity I dreamed of as a child, everything lit up for me and I was given a good job, “he recalled.

During the Clausura 2015 league, another factor that played decisively in favor of Santos, was the fans from La Laguna, who showed great support for his team, as confirmed by Ceballos: “the fans were excellent. Since the league began, I felt people were very involved with us, at the moment when the team also began to respond in the league, I think people also began to believe that we could do it. The afternoon that “Chuleta” scored goal poker, I felt that the fans were very connected to us, I think that when the first leg was over, we all got the idea that it was already done, we knew that a game was missing, but we felt like we were going to win it, but when the final of back, I remember a lot that the people of Torreón who went to support us in Querétaro did not stop doing it, despite the fact that the boat was turning over, they did not stop supporting us and that in the end also helped us turn the situation around that we were v living at that time. But overall, the fans weighed on the TSM and we felt their support outside of Torreón. ”





Nowadays

Today, Sergio continues to play professional soccer, looking for the opportunity to once again be able to win a Liga MX championship: “I am playing right now in the Tepatitlán team, in Morelos, in the second division. It is very good, we were going General leaders, we were looking to advance to the Promotion League, but unfortunately the Promotion League was canceled and our tournament was canceled, right now I am waiting for what will happen to the team and I hope to return with them, “he said.

The coronavirus pandemic also halted the actions of this footballer who emerged in the Albiverde quarry, but being off the field has allowed him to enjoy the family that he has formed: “COVID took me just in a match against Cimarrones de Sonora, in the second division, it was our last game with the Tepatitlán team and all this time of pandemic I have tried to take advantage of the family, I have been with my wife, with my daughters, enjoying them is what I have done in this time, “he said.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad