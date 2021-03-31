Sergio Canales: “Eurocup? With what it took me to get there, I only focus on tomorrow’s game”

Sergio Canales, player of the Betis, he addressed the media in the press room of The Cartuja to analyze the encounter that will face Spain and Kosovo. The national team faces the third qualifying match for the Qatar World Cup with the aim of improving the image after drawing against Greece in grenade and beat Georgia in the discount.

Return to La Cartuja

“Soccer is present. The important thing is tomorrow’s game and we are focused. We see the group just as well as against Germany.

Great rivals

“Today it is very difficult to beat any rival and it is showing. We have to be prepared to be able to beat any team. In these games, when the opposing team has locked us up, it has been difficult for us to generate chances. We are learning and we are prepared ”.

Favorite

“There are very powerful teams and we are among them. We can be favorites, but any detail sends you home. We are working and improving. There may be a little doubt, but in certain aspects it has improved a lot. We have to keep growing and we are on the right path ”.

Equality

“Club football has been seen in the Cup. Football is very even. All the teams are very prepared and it makes everything more complicated. It does not matter to be better or worse. You have to work in the same way and with the same faith ”.

Eleven defined

“I think that the person best prepared to choose the eleven is Luis Enrique. I believe that it is something that is in their hands and we have to be prepared. At any time you can enter or exit ”.

Eurocup

“I am not worried because I try to do my best. I am enjoying being here. With what it took me to get there, I only focus on enjoying today’s game and tomorrow’s game ”.

Moment

“Best moment I don’t know. I am very confident. I am giving everything that is inside of me. The most important thing is that when I retire to have the feeling that you have not left anything in the pipeline ”.