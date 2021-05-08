Sergio Busquets suffered a maxillary fissure reveals FC Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets, who this Saturday was transferred to the hospital to undergo medical tests after receiving a blow to the head in the first half of the game against Atlético de Madrid, has a maxillary fissure, according to the Catalan club.

Busquets, which “progresses favorably” according to the medical report, specifically suffers “a facial contusion with an upper maxillary fissure” and his evolution will mark his availability for the next matches.

The Barça team’s midfielder had to be replaced by Ilaix in the 32nd minute, after receiving a header from Savic in the dispute for an aerial ball.

❗ [COMUNICADO MÉDICO] Sergio has a facial contusion with a maxillary cleft and is progressing favorably. Evolution will mark its availability pic.twitter.com/MzSgVZMXVy – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) May 8, 2021

Sergio Busquets made an attempt to continue in the game but the blow, which also caused a nosebleed, forced the change, and the club’s doctors decided to transfer him to a hospital to keep him under observation.

