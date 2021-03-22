Sergiño Dest de Barcelona: first American to score ‘double’ in Spanish League

He got into history. Thanks to your doublet in the 6-1 win of Barcelona visiting before Real society, the right side Sergiño Dest became the first soccer player from the United States to score two goals in a Spanish League game.

After this important achievement, not only for his career, but also for the football of the North American nation, the defender spoke with Barça TV on his feeling after the annotations in Anoeta and assured that he is happy both for his individual performance and the performance of his team.

“The feeling is incredible, really incredible, especially because we won 6-1 against a difficult opponent. We are doing well now and we have to continue in this way. I am very happy for the two goals and for helping the team.” Dest assured.









Dest’s joy after “double” with Barcelona



Unlike previous matches, where the Dutch coach Ronald Koeman placed him in his natural right-back position, the American played inside on the right hand, having more participation in the attack and joining with the highest Catalan figure, Lionel messi.

Sergiño Dest after one of his two goals with Barcelona (.)



In this regard, Dest commented that “the game system is going very well for me and the team. We are scoring, making a good game and the manager has many options to choose from. The team is on a good path and we have to continue like this, we haven’t done anything yet “.

Now, the defender will travel to Austria to join the concentration of the national team. U.S, to participate in friendly matches against Jamaica and Northern Ireland during this week.