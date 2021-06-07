Sergi Roberto: Mykonos party caught

The FC Barcelona footballer, Sergi Roberto, would have been caught at an illegal party during his vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos with hundreds of people without respecting security measures to prevent the spread of Covid19.

As can be seen in the Mykonos Live TV images shared by the Greek media Sports3, andhe Barça player is in a villa with music with his partner, Coral Simanovic, and hundreds of other people who dance together in a type of ‘white party’ without any mask or respecting safety distances, something forbidden at the moment by the Greek government due to the current health situation in the country.

The residence is a luxury accommodation with sea views transformed into an outdoor entertainment center with DJ and bar starting in the afternoon. According to the media, the two largest groups in Mykonos in the field of entertainment have sent a letter to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as to the co-responsible ministers and they are waiting for the Government to take immediate action to try to stop these types of parties that challenge the coronavirus, after this week, other leaked images showed that an international Panatinaikos player did the same in another place on the island.