Sergi Roberto warned everyone of an uncomfortable reality. The Barcelona winger assured that they will need “Days to take shape” after coronavirus outbreak and that a preseason must be done before resuming the League and European competitions, currently suspended.

“We have been unable to play for quite a few days And, although everyone trains on their own, the training you do in a gym is different from the one in the field. I hope that when we come back we will have even a few days to get in shape and be at the optimal level to be at the highest level », explained the player, who has been one of those who have seen his salary reduced by 70%.

Sergi Roberto has explained that he follows the work plan, but acknowledging that it does not convince him for high competition. “They send us a weekly ‘planning’, but daily they send us what we have to do each day. I follow the guidelines that they send us, and with the friends of Reus we make a video call and train at the same time, we motivate ourselves and it is easier. That training alone, at home, is more boring, “he admitted.

«Not leaving the house is the most difficult, but we are doing very well. I am taking advantage of spending more time with my daughter, we can already enjoy her a lot. Inside the bad, there are good things », explained the soccer player. Sergi Roberto, like all footballers, want to take a reasonable time before returning to the field of play, not following the guidelines that David Aganzo has in mind for the AFE.