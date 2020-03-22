Sergi Roberto and Barça are shocked at the Ibai Llanos FIFA tournament

Barça was erased at the last minute from the FIFA tournament that Ibai Llanos had promoted and that he had the support of the League. The tournament had managed to gather 20 representatives of the 20 First Division teams to kick the tournament, but suddenly the Catalans did not allow their player Sergi Roberto to compete due to a sponsorship conflict.

The azulgrana warned minutes before Sergi Roberto would not attend the match against Edu Expósito, from Eibar, being sponsored by the video game Pro Evolution Soccer, the second most popular gaming platform in the world behind FIFA.

Despite being a charity tournament, Barça did not want to attend to reasons and avoided the conflict with the Japanese company Konami. Sergi Roberto was terrified and left the club in a very bad place, since a previous phase had to be held yesterday in which the culé was not included because his presence was expected.

The Ibai Llanos FIFA tournament is being followed in large numbers on the Twitch platform. The benefits of the donations will go to combat the coronavirus pandemic that currently punishes all of Spain.