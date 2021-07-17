Sergi Palencia arrives on loan to Leganés

07/17/2021 at 10:55 AM CEST

Jesus Burgos (@jburgosub)

The movements also continue in LaLiga Smartbank and this Friday at the last minute it was the turn for Club Deportivo Leganés. The Madrid team announced, through a statement published on its official channels, the agreement reached with AS Saint-Ètienne the transfer – with purchase option – of Sergi Palencia for the next season 2021/2022.

The right-back, who already played – also on loan but without a purchase option – last season in the ‘cucumber’ team, was trained in the FC Barcelona quarry, passing through all the lower categories of the Barça club. He was proclaimed champion of the UEFA Youth League and made his debut in the Second Division in the 2014/2015 season with the Barça subsidiary. In 2018 he was loaned out to Girondins de Bordeaux, in 2019 he was signed – his current club owned – by AS Saint-Étienne and loaned to Leganés in the 2020/2021 campaign, where he has played 39 games, 34 of them as a starter. .

In addition, Palencia has experience in the Europa League and has been a Spanish international with the U21 National Team. With his arrival the second signing of Leganés is consummated during this transfer market. First was Xavi Quintilla and now Sergi Palencia, who – next to Rodrigo Tarin also – they shared a dressing room at Barça ‘B’. Apparently, the sports management of the ‘cucumber’ club has its sights set on LaMasia.