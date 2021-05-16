Sergi Martínez is the future of Barça

05/16/2021 at 8:01 AM CEST

Based on dedication and an ability to excel within the reach of very few, Sergi Martínez’s sporting life has taken an important turn positive over the last few months.

So much so that the pearl of the quarry has become on its own merits one more player from the first team that Sarunas Jasikevicius has ‘pulled’ openly when he has considered that he was the ideal player.

Progression

The youth squad has gone from start the season with a LEB Plata affiliate file to become an important player for Saras especially when casualties occurred in the first team squad.

The Lithuanian saw an interesting player in the power forward from the first sessions in Andorra’s stay. Endowed with similar physical conditions that allowed him to triumph in the subsidiary and in the lower categories of the Spanish team, the Catalan has taken a step forward in other aspects in which he did not shine, such as shooting.

In fact, Martínez has spent more than a summer concentrated in the United States working exclusively on shooting., a facet of the game in which players as physical as him often suffer. Without going any further, two examples would be the ex-Azulgrana Xavi Rabaseda (San Pablo Burgos) and the historic Isma Santos from Madrid from the 90s.

At the age of 22 on May 10, the Rubí has ​​even dared to throw the equipment behind his back at the level of fighting and rebounds in key moments in which the team treasured problems in those inalienable premises in the philosophy of the coach.

Sergi Martínez is a master in defensive tasks

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

His best game was in the Euroleague against Valencia Basket (89-72) when he scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds, taking advantage of the minutes due to the absence of Victor Claver and Nikola Mirotic.

Renewal

Sergi Martínez ends his contract with FC Barcelona this June and the club is already moving to renew it. In principle and as stated by ‘PADAS del Basket’, the idea would be to offer him a long contract until 2024 so that he could continue with his progression dressed as a Barça player.

Sergi Martínez has not reached his ceiling … far from it

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

“Now I’m going to have a problem giving Sergi the minutes he deserves & rdquor ;, Saras himself stressed when they returned to the team first Claver and then Mirotic. The young promise of the quarry treasures the virtues that the Lithuanian values ​​most in his players: hunger, ambition, dedication and the ability to understand mistakes and become a ‘sponge’ that soaks up what he has around him.

The player is very comfortable in the team and is assuming his role without problems knowing that he is playing much more than he imagined a few months ago. In addition, this offer could serve to stop your american dreams, although he finally decided to erase his name from the NBA ‘draft’.