Sergi Darder defends himself and denies that he has insulted the referee

05/23/2021 at 11:00 PM CEST

Espanyol’s midfielder Sergi darder has left the pitch in outrage after being sent off in the last minute of the match against Tenerife. The Catalan, who has seen how the referee showed him the direct red card assuring that he had received an insult on his part, has defended himself on his social networks.

Darder’s message on Instagram

“I feel very helpless because of what happened today. When there was little left for the end, I said out loud” he is laughing at us “, referring to the Tenerife goalkeeper and his constant loss of time. To my surprise, the referee He has come to me and has decided to expel me. When I asked him why, he told me that it was for saying to him “I shit on your grandmother.” I have not said this at any time, and I hope that, taking advantage of the fact that there is no public, you can find the audio of my words and correct the error so that I can help my teammates in the last game of the season“.

Defended by the technician

For his part, the parakeet technician, Vicente Moreno, has confessed at a press conference that “I have the feeling that there has been a misinterpretation” and that “we will see what the images say.”