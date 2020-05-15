Sergiy Stakhovsky has recently offered a frankly interesting live on Instagram. The Ukrainian tennis player has shared his impressions on the horizon of the tennis world, with special attention to the return of the competition, his motivation when training or the players who can be number 1 in the world in time.

– Stakhosvky is confident that tournaments will be played in 2020.

“If we talk about predictions about the fate of the tennis season, we hope that the season will resume. I really hope that big tournaments will be played this year as well. As for training, it is now difficult to stay motivated until we see any goals for which motivate yourself, until you know how many weeks the break will last. You don’t know what you’re training for, what tournament. I’m sure we all try to make the most of the opportunities. When we know exactly the date when the circuit will resume, that will be a different scenario. “

– ‘Stakho’ values ​​the issue of vaccines and tests.

“I think that when the tournament resumption date is known, tennis players will have to do not just one but two coronavirus tests. As for the vaccine, I am a far cry from conspiracy theories; I think theories of conspiracy of this magnitude is simply not real. Vaccine fears have to do with what the consequences will be 10 years from now. As I understand it, of course, all of these vaccines are being tested at an accelerated rate, they do everything urgent for 6 months, without those tests in humans and animals, which should last 3 or 6 years. “

– The Ukrainian notes the names he sees dominating tennis in the future.

“Which of the tennis players of the younger generations will be number 1 in the near future? I think it will come from Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Denis Shapovalov or Felix Auger-Allassime. And also Alex de Minaur, a player of a very high level, with a mental attitude that may reach number 1 “.

– Finally, Sergiy Stakhovsky claimed the turn of the tracks with carpeting.

Why don’t you give tennis an indoor court like a carpet? I don’t see any problem for us to have such a fast track. On the fast courts there are high-level matches. This will give those at higher risk a significant advantage over those who prefer to fight at the bottom line. In current conditions, if you play aggressively but you are not Juan Martín del Potro, you have little chance of winning. “

.