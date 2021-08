Serge Ibaka He does not want to complicate his life and is very grateful to the Los Angeles Clippers for the treatment they have given him with his injuries. At 31 years old, the player of Congolese origin and a Spanish passport has decided to exercise the Player Option that he had available for $ 9.7 million, which ensures continuity in a franchise with which he has lived good times and in which he aspires to win a ring as soon as you fully recover from your injuries.