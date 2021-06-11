Serge Ibaka says goodbye to the season from behind

Serge Ibaka (31 years and 2.08 meters) will miss the remainder of the season, according to the Los Angeles Clippers. The power forward underwent this Thursday, June 10, a back operation and he will not be able to help his team in the semifinals of the playoffs, which faces the Utah Jazz and goes 2-0 against them. The Hispanic-Congolese could only play the first two games of the first round against the Dallas Mavericks: he was only 9 minutes on average and averaged 5 points and 2 rebounds.

This operation could leave him out of the Olympic Games with Spain, an option that arose after it became known that the presence of Niko Mirotic is almost ruled out. Ibaka has not been with the National Team since the 2014 World Cup. The FIBA ​​only allows one naturalized and the Barça power forward had been the chosen option in recent international tournaments.

Sign with the Clippers

Ibaka landed the Clippers this summer from the Toronto Raptors as a free agent.. He was reunited with Kawhi Leonard, with whom he had won the champion ring in Canada in 2019. He signed for two seasons and $ 18.9 million, the second, player option (you will continue in the franchise if you wish).

The African, nationalized Spanish, has had a very tough season physically. He has only played 41 games, his lowest participation since he was in the NBA, and he has averaged 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. This was his 12th season in the North American League.