Serge Gnabry, positive for Coronavirus

04/06/2021

On at 18:30 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Bayern München winger, Serge gnabry, has tested positive for Covid-19 after tests carried out before the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The German, who already gave a false positive last November, is well and remains in home confinement.

Throughout this 2021, up to five players of the Bavarian club have tested positive for Coronavirus: Pavard, Thomas Müller, Goretzka, Javi Martínez and Gnabry himself. Also one of the members of the coaching staff, physical trainer Gianni Bianchi. In the French cast, meanwhile, defender Florenzi will also miss the duel for testing positive in the last test made to the members of PSG.

The Bavarians face PSG in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals next Wednesday with the Gnabry and Lewandowski offensive absences, who suffers a knee injury and will be off the pitch for about four weeks. Hansi Flick, who had considered the option of placing the German next to Sané and Coman, will bet on Choupo-Moting as offensive speech in the absence of troops.

Helpful resource for Hansi Flick

The German international has become one of the most used pieces by the Bayern coach this season. The former Arsenal player has played a total of 34 games this season, in which he has scored 10 goals and delivered five assists. The player, who arrived in 2017 and spent a season on loan at Hoffenheim, has a contract until 2023.